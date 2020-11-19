Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 19-11-20

YEREVAN, 19 NOVEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 19 November, USD exchange rate up by 2.02 drams to 500.82 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.40 drams to 592.47 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.04 drams to 6.55 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 1.28 drams to 661.58 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 85.83 drams to 30208.47 drams. Silver price down by 3.48 drams to 391.51 drams. Platinum price up by 92.93 drams to 15087.33 drams.