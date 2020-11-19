Artsakh identifies 23 more KIAs
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. The Artsakh military has released the names of 23 more servicemen who were killed in action during the war.
As of November 18, the health authorities said they have examined 2425 bodies of killed servicemen, 1609 of whom are identified. The search and retrieval of bodies, as well as the identification process is ongoing.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
