President of Artsakh receives delegation led by Military Prosecutor of Armenia

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan received today the delegation led by Military Prosecutor of Armenia Vahe Harutyunyan, the President’s Office told Armenpress.

A wide range of issues relating to the organization of joint actions with the Office of the Prosecutor General of Artsakh in the current situation were discussed at the meeting.

The meeting was also attended by Prosecutor General of Artsakh Mher Aghajanyan.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan