Artsakh begins reconstruction

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh authorities are assessing damages and have launched the rebuilding works. 6 task forces are involved in the process, comprising of representatives of the Artsakh Urban Development Ministry, the Stepanakert City Hall, provincial authorities and the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations.

The Artsakh State Service of Emergency Situations spokesperson Hunan Tadevosyan told ARMENPRESS that they are assessing the damages in all settlements where military operations took place, but they still don’t have complete data on the total damages.

Tadevosyan said that Russia is providing financial and material assistance to eliminate property damages in a short period of time.

Urban Development Minister of Artsakh Aram Sargsyan said construction is already underway.

He said that construction companies from both Armenia and Artsakh are assisting them.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan