‘Diplomatic front is the most important and overloaded now’ – Pashinyan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan hopes that newly-appointed foreign minister Ara Ayvazyan will be able to unite and concentrate the entire diplomatic system for solving the national and state issues.

“Of course, currently we are in a very difficult and hard period, when, if we consider that in some sense the military overload is declining, the diplomatic overload is increasing respectively for known reasons, and the diplomatic front is the most important and overloaded now. In this respect, I hope that the new minister will be able to unite and concentrate the entire diplomatic system for solving our national and state issues”, the PM said while introducing new FM Ara Ayvazyan to the ministry staff.

Pashinyan expressed hope that former FM Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, who enjoys great respect and reputation in the system, will assist in this.

Pashinyan highlighted forming the tasks, because, he said, problems sometimes emerge while forming them. “All this should be analyzed, conclusions must be made, we should not be afraid of being courageous in that conclusions, being brutal towards ourselves in order to get out of this situation strengthened”, he said, wishing success to the new FM in his future activities.

