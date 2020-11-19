Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 November

Inter-state roads from Armenia to Artsakh are passable

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. The inter-state roads from Armenia to Artsakh are passable, the Artsakh State Emergency Service told Armenpress.

“The traffic to Artsakh is allowed both via Vardenis-Sotk-Karvachar highway and Goris-Berdzor-Shushi section.

The traffic safety from Shushi to Stepanakert is ensured by the Russian peacekeeping troops. Only civilian population is allowed to travel by this road”, the statement said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





