Armenian PM introduces new foreign minister to staff

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan today visited the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and introduced newly appointed foreign minister Ara Ayvazyan to the ministry staff, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

The Prime Minister thanked outgoing Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan for the work done during this difficult period. “We are going through a challenges and quite complicated period: the military agenda has eased to some extent due to the well-known factors, and the diplomatic agenda is coming to the forefront accordingly. The diplomatic front is just what matters most now. In this regard, I hope that the newly appointed minister will be able to mobilize the diplomatic system and concentrate on solving our national and state tasks. I hope that Mr. Mnatsakanyan, who enjoys great respect and authority in the system of foreign affairs, will help us in this matter,” the Prime Minister said.

Nikol Pashinyan stressed the importance of formulating tasks because, in his words, problems can sometimes arise in formulating specific tasks. “All this should be analyzed, conclusions should be drawn, we should not be afraid of being bold and exacting in our conclusions, so that we could get out stronger in this situation,” the Premier said, wishing Ara Ayvazyan every success in his future activities.

Zohrab Mnatsakanyan thanked the Prime Minister for his trust and joint work and wished Ara Ayvazyan successful tenure. “I have no doubt that Mr. Ayvazyan has the necessary potential to lead the Foreign Ministry and advance our national foreign policy agenda. I also wish to thank you, Mr. Prime Minister, for your trust in the system and for supporting us over the years that helped us get stronger and improve our professional skills. I have no doubt that the Foreign Ministry has a very strong potential to advance the national agenda and the state interests of Armenia in this crucial time. Mr. Prime Minister, I would also like to thank you for the important agenda that you are promoting in terms of strengthening Armenia’s democratic foundations.

After all, foreign policy is a follow-up of domestic policies, and our diplomatic potential and capabilities are most successful when the home front is strong and we can appear as a strong and self-confident nation. We are going through a crucial period. I have no doubt that it will be decisive for our people in terms of strengthening our country, building free and prosperous life in Armenia,” Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said.

In turn, Ara Ayvazyan thanked Prime Minister Pashinyan for having been entrusted with the responsible post of Foreign Minister at this difficult time. “As a career diplomat, I perceive your decision as expression of trust in the Foreign Ministry. As a civil servant, I was fully aware of the heavy burden of responsibility in accepting your offer. At the same time, I knew that the diplomatic family would provide unconditional support in promoting our cherished cause,” Ara Ayvazyan said. According to the newly appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs, the continuation of the heroic struggle of Artsakh is gradually being transferred from the battlefield to the diplomatic arena, and everyone is well aware of the enormous responsibility before the state, the nation and history.

“The diplomatic army, the central office and the diplomatic missions will continue to build up our potential based on the Ministry’s 30-year-long professional experience, dedication and determination to face crucial challenges and pave the way for dignified and effective solutions. Diplomacy is said to be the art of getting the most out of opportunities: we did so yesterday, today, and will do our utmost tomorrow. I am convinced that we will try to achieve what seems to be impossible at this stage. Mr. Prime Minister, I want to assure you, our people, the citizens of the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Artsakh, our sisters and brothers in the Diaspora, that everyone present here understands that the country’s present and future depends on their best effort. Thank you again, Mr. Prime Minister, and God help us in our endeavors,” the newly appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs said.

Summing up the meeting, Prime Minister Pashinyan wished all diplomats every success in their future activities and emphasized the importance of building and strengthening the state institutions to serve Armenia’s national interests.