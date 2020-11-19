PM appoints new deputy chairman of State Revenue Committee
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Ashot Muradyan has been appointed deputy chairman of the State Revenue Committee of Armenia.
The respective decision has been signed by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
