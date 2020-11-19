COVID-19: Armenia reports 1520 new cases, 8319 recoveries in one day

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. 1520 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 121,979, the ministry of healthcare said today.

8319 more patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 88,388.

3796 tests were conducted in the past one day.

31 more patients have died, raising the death toll to 1870.

The number of active cases is 31,243.

The number of patients who had a coronavirus but died from other disease has reached 478 (9 new such cases).

