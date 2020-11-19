Replacing PM is “unacceptable” in this situation, says ruling bloc

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. The ruling My Step bloc says replacing the prime minister in the current situation is “unacceptable” for them even if the new potential candidate would be from their party.

“No, that option is unacceptable,” Vice Speaker of Parliament Lena Nazaryan – representing the ruling My Step bloc – told reporters amid opposition demonstrations calling for Pashinyan’s resignation.

“As paradoxical as it may sound, it is Nikol Pashinyan who is the stabilizing factor in this situation. Yesterday people had gathered at Republic Square in Yerevan in support of the Prime Minister. Only the Prime Minister could speak and he spoke with these people, asking them to go home and not escalate the situation. I can’t imagine any other person, candidate, leader who can stabilize the situation. Nikol Pashinyan’s factor is more stabilizing in this situation than destabilizing,” Nazaryan said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan