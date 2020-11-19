Parliament majority disapproves opposition’s call for cancelling martial law

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. The ruling My Step bloc won’t participate in the parliament’s council meeting convened by the opposition seeking to approve an emergency session to cancel the martial law.

“The martial law bill was brought to parliament by the government. We adopted that decision at the assessment and demand of the government. Now we don’t have any signals from the government that the martial law should be cancelled. Therefore, no, we won’t take part in that meeting again. Our stance is against it,” Vice Speaker Lena Nazaryan representing the ruling bloc said.

The two opposition parties in the Armenian parliament – Prosperous Armenia Party (BHK) and Bright Armenia Party (LHK) – are again trying to convene an emergency session with the agenda of cancelling the martial law and dismissing the Prime Minister.

BHK lawmaker Shake Isayan said that their earlier initiative to convene the session failed because a parliament council meeting required to approve it didn’t take place due to absence of quorum, because the parliament majority lawmakers didn’t participate.

“We and the Bright Armenia faction will today again apply to the National Assembly to initiate an emergency session again with the same agenda,” she said.

