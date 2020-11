Nearly 1000 refugees returned to Stepanakert from Yerevan on November 18

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. 936 refugees returned to Artsakh from Armenia on November 18, the Russian defense ministry reported, saying that its peacekeepers and military police escorted the 23 buses that departed from Yerevan en route to Stepanakert City.

2600 people have returned to Stepanakert since November 14.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan