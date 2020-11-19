Opposition parties again push for emergency session of parliament

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. The two opposition parties in the Armenian parliament – Prosperous Armenia Party (BHK) and Bright Armenia Party (LHK) – are again trying to convene an emergency session with the agenda of cancelling the martial law and dismissing the Prime Minister.

BHK lawmaker Shake Isayan said that their earlier initiative to convene the session failed because a parliament council meeting required to approve it didn’t take place due to absence of quorum, because the parliament majority lawmakers didn’t participate.

“We and the Bright Armenia faction will today again apply to the National Assembly to initiate an emergency session again with the same agenda,” she said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan