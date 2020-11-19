French Senate puts into voting draft resolution on need to recognize Artsakh

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Hours after the Paris City Hall has called on the French government to recognize the Republic of Artsakh, the Senate of France decided to put into voting a draft resolution on the need to recognize Artsakh, Foreign Minister of Artsakh Masis Mayilyan said.

“It has been signed by the presidents of the first 5 major political factions of the Senate which symbolizes the common consensus in the French Senate over the independence of Artsakh”, the Artsakh FM said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan