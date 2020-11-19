Armenian defense minister meets with families of missing soldiers

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Defense Minister of Armenia Davit Tonoyan met on November 18 with family members of soldiers who participated in the Artsakh war and currently are still missing, the ministry told Armenpress.

The minister told the soldiers’ family members that the search operations for missing in action continue, the representatives of the Armed Forces together with respective organizations carry out data collecting activities. He informed that Russian peacekeeping troops and ICRC representatives are engaged in the search operations.

As for the vacation of servicemen who continue their service in Artsakh, the minister said that process will be implemented in December when the issues relating to the defense of the borders of Artsakh will be totally clarified.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan