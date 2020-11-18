Lavrov, OSCE MG Co-chairs, Kasprzyk discuss situation over Nagorno Karabakh

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Lavrov, Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group (Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, Stephane Visconti of France, and Andrew Schofer of the United States of America), Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk discussed the situation over Nagorno Karabakh, ARMENPRESS reports the press service of the Russian Foreign Ministry informed.

The sides discussed the situation over Nagorno Karabakh following the signing of the November 9 declaration by the leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan.

Issues related to the future coordination of mediation efforts of the three countries were also discussed.

On November 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a joint declaration on the cessation of hostilities in Nagorno Karabakh. The war was stopped on November 10, at 01:00, Russian peacekeepers entered Nagorno Karabakh. In total, it is planned to involve 1960 Russian servicemen, 90 armored vehicles, 380 units of vehicles and special equipment.