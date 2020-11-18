Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 November

National Assembly to convene extraordinary session at the suggestion of the Government

National Assembly to convene extraordinary session at the suggestion of the Government

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. The National Assembly of Armenia will convene an extraordinary session at the suggestion of the Government on November 19. ARMENPRESS reports there will be one issue on the agenda of the session. The MPs will discuss the program Caucasus Power Transmission Network III (2-nd stage).

The extraordinary session will take place at 11:00.





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration