Pashinyan asks supporters to stop the rally

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan asked his supporters to stop the rally near the Government building. ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan met with the participants of the rally and said,

‘’I know that there are dozens of thousands of people in Armenia who will come to the Republican Square if needed. I want to express gratitude to you. I bow in front of the people who have come from the front line, I bow in front of all our victims and their parents. You can stand for a while here, talk with each other, but please, stop the rally. I promise I will never betray the people, I promise you when there is a necessity, I will invite all of you to the Republican Square’’, Pashinyan said.

Pashinyan’s supporters say that he should not resign. At the same time, another rally is held at the Freedom Square, organized by the 16 opposition parties, demanding the resignation of the PM.