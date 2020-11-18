Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 November

Ara Ayvazyan appointed Foreign Minister of Armenia

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. By the decree of the President of Armenia, Ara Ayvazyan has been appointed Foreign Minister of Armenia, ARMENPRESS was informed from the official website of the President.

On October 16, 2020 Ayvazyan had been appointed Deputy Foreign Minister.





