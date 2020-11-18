Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 November

Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 18-11-20

Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 18-11-20

YEREVAN, 18 NOVEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 18 November, USD exchange rate up by 1.42 drams to 498.80 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 2.63 drams to 592.87 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.10 drams to 6.59 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 5.03 drams to 662.86 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 141.41 drams to 30294.3 drams. Silver price up by 6.97 drams to 394.99 drams. Platinum price up by 458.46 drams to 14994.4 drams.





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration