Pashinyan sees need for clarifying issues on return of displaced people from Artsakh

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sees need to clarify the issues relating to the return of people displaced from Artsakh due to the war unleashed by Azerbaijan, as well as issues on ensuring their security during the negotiations.

“The first point of the roadmap released by me today mentions the resumption of the negotiation process within the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship format. It’s supposed that the discussions and negotiations should give the answers on formation of mechanisms for further implementation opportunities of the points mentioned in the joint statement. That right is envisaged, and we should do everything for that right to be exercised with ensuring the security, dignity and normal life guarantees of our compatriots”, the PM said during a Q&A session in the Parliament.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan