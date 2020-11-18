Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 November

Healthcare Minister says dedicated rehabilitation center needed for wounded troops

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Healthcare Minister Arsen Torosyan says the country needs a new rehabilitation center for the treatment of wounded servicemen.

“There is a lot to be done here. We think that there are three main directions we should focus on. First, the maximally effective use of existing capacity, a part of which require modernization, second – our calculations show that we need new capacities, a 250-bed rehabilitation center, and third, the permanent support of these capacities in the form of buying services through state funds,” Torosyan said.

Continuous support of these capacities will cost from 2 to 2,5 billion drams according to preliminary calculations.

Torosyan said the Armenian organizations in the Diaspora could have major investments in creating the new center.

