Deputy PM Grigoryan presents details over spending of funds raised by Hayastan Fund

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. A portion of the funds received through the "We Are Our Borders" fundraising initiated by the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund has been donated to the Armenian government, Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan said during a Q&A session in the Parliament.

“A portion of these funds is not spent yet, a portion has been donated to the Armenian government. In this situation and at the initial stage in particular we considered it right to consolidate our efforts and determine expenditure preferences in one center because we all understand that determining the preference of expenditures within the past 45 days was the most important issue. Therefore, we decided to discuss together the healthcare, social and infrastructure-related expenditures and carry out them through cooperation in order for them to be effective”, Grigoryan said, adding that the Foundation will soon present the directions of expenditures in detail.

The Hayastan All-Armenian Fund has initiated a fundraising campaign “We Are Our Borders: All For Artsakh” since September 27 aimed at assisting Artsakh. 169,695,386.94 million USD funds were raised so far.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan