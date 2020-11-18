Pashinyan Administration asks supporters to refrain from organizing rallies

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. The Pashinyan Administration is calling on its supporters to refrain from organizing any kind of rallies, citing the active martial law ban on gatherings and the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are calling on the persons who want to organize a rally in Yerevan in support of the government and the prime minister to refrain from doing so. We thank the volunteers who returned from the frontline and are expressing support to the Prime Minister and the government, however due to the martial law and the coronavirus pandemic we don’t encourage such rallies and we urge you to avoid organizing it. We assure you, as the Prime Minister mentioned presenting the roadmap for the next months, we must direct our efforts exclusively for the country’s stability, overcoming the current situation and the implementation of the programs in this direction,” Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s spokesperson Mane Gevorgyan said in a statement on social media.

