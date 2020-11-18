Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 November

Russian Deputy FM comments on developments in Armenia following armistice

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Moscow believes that the ongoing protests in Armenia won’t lead to destabilization in Nagorno Karabakh and won’t jeopardize the implementation of the provisions of the statement signed between Russian President Vladimir Putin, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, RIA Novosti reported.

“We think that the developments taking place in Armenia won’t lead to destabilization of the situation which would threaten the signed statement,” Russian Deputy FM Andrey Rudenko told reporters.

