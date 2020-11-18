Speaker Ararat Mirzoyan requires additional surgery for injuries from assault

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament Ararat Mirzoyan requires one more surgery for the injuries he suffered when he was attacked outside parliament on November 10.

Healthcare Minister Arsen Torosyan told ARMENPRESS that Speaker Mirzoyan will fully recover after the surgery.

“I visited Ararat Mirzoyan yesterday. Overall he feels well, but he will undergo another small surgery, in order to fully recover,” Torosyan said.

Protesters angry over the terms of the Karabakh armistice attacked Mirzoyan’s vehicle outside parliament, dragged him out and battered him unconscious. He was hospitalized and underwent an emergency surgery.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan