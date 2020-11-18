Armenian, Russian defense ministers discuss operation of peacekeeping troops in Nagorno Karabakh

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Defense of Armenia Davit Tonoyan held telephone conversations with Defense Minister of Russia, Army General Sergei Shoigu, the Armenian defense ministry told Armenpress.

During the phone talks the ministers discussed the operative situation in the territory of Nagorno Karabakh, as well as issues relating to the activities of the Russian peacekeeping troops. The Armenian defense minister thanked his Russian counterpart for the effective and quick deployment of peacekeeping units, as well as for organizing the works of finding and exchanging the killed soldiers, prisoners of war and those missing in action.

A special focus was paid on the current humanitarian situation in Nagorno Karabakh.

The Armenian defense minister has expressed its support over the creation of a Russian inter-agency humanitarian response center in the territory of Nagorno Karabakh which should deal with the return of refugees, restoration of political infrastructure, search operations for killed soldiers, missing in action and combination of activities of various organizations in the humanitarian sector.

An agreement has been reached to sign a trilateral document in this field between Armenian, Russian and Azerbaijani defense ministries if necessary.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan