Government asks supporters to refrain from organizing rallies

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Chief of Staff of the Prime Minister’s Office Eduard Aghajanyan has addressed the the government and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's supporters who are willing to organize a rally in Yerevan, asking them to refrain from mass-meetings and rallies.

“Dear countrymen, we are aware that a number of servicemen and citizens who were on the frontline as volunteers who returned from Artsakh intend to organize a rally today in Yerevan in support of the government and the Prime Minister. We are grateful to all of you for your support, and we assure you that we will justify your support with our work. At the same time, we urge you to refrain from organizing any rally, because gatherings are banned under the martial law regime. In addition, during these days, more than ever we need to unite and we must direct our entire potential for rebuilding our country.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan