COVID-19: Armenia reports 1589 new cases, 1726 recoveries in one day

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. 1589 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 120,459, the ministry of healthcare said today.

1726 more patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 80,069.

4109 tests were conducted in the past one day.

28 more patients have died, raising the death toll to 1839.

The number of active cases is 38,082.

The number of patients who had a coronavirus but died from other disease has reached 469 (6 new such cases).

