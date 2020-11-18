Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 November

Search for missing in action, recovery of bodies continued in Martuni and Shushi directions

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Search operations for missing in action and recovery of bodies of the dead continued in the directions of Martuni and Shushi on November 17 until late night by the efforts of the representatives of the International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) and the Russian peacekeeping troops, Armenia’s defense ministry told Armenpress.

The search operations in places where military actions took place continue, involving new areas.

