Metropolitan Museum of Art calls for protection of cultural heritage sites in Nagorno Karabakh

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. The leadership of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, has issued a statement on the Armenian cultural heritage sites, Voice of America reports.

“The recent bloodshed and destruction in the Nagorno Karabakh region is a global tragedy of grave concern to us all. In addition to our plea and hope for the violence to stop, as museum leaders we urge that cultural heritage sites be protected.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art is dedicated to preserving and exhibiting human creativity of over 5,000 years from across the globe. As the organizer and host of the 'Armenia!' exhibition in 2018—which was the first major exhibition to explore the remarkable artistic and cultural achievements of the Armenian people in a global context over 14 centuries—we have watched in horror and sadness at the recent violence and bloodshed in the Nagorno Karabakh region.

We implore all those involved to respect these international cultural heritage sites, which enrich our world and have survived for thousands of years. The loss of cultural heritage sites is permanent, and is a grievous theft from future generations”, the statement says.