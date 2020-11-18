Over 170 flights carried out for deployment of Russian peacekeepers in NK conflict zone since Nov.10

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Il-76 aircraft and An-124 "Ruslan" aircraft of the military transport aviation of the Aerospace Forces of Russia continue delivering personnel of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, military, material equipment to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone, the Russian defense ministry said.

More than 170 flights have been carried out since November 10.

To control the ceasefire and military operations, a peacekeeping contingent of the Russian Federation is deployed in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone in the amount of 1,960 servicemen, 90 armored personnel carriers, 380 units of automobile and special equipment.

The core of the Russian contingent will be units of the 15th separate motorized rifle brigade (peacekeeping) of the Central Military District.

