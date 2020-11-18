Parliament session – LIVE
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Parliament is holding its regular session.
The lawmakers will debate a number of bills and legislative packages.
Q&A session with the Cabinet members is expected.
The MPs will continue the debate of the 2021 state budget draft.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
