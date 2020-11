More than 500 refugees returned to Stepanakert on November 17

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. 502 refugees have returned to Stepanakert City on November 17, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

The citizens of Artsakh were transported back to their home on board 24 buses escorted by Russian peacekeepers and military police. The convoy departed from Yerevan.

The safety of the returning refugees is supervised by the Inter-departmental Center of Humanitarian Response.

Since November 14, more than 1700 residents have returned to Stepanakert.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan