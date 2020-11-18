Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 November

LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 17-11-20

LONDON, NOVEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 17 November:

The price of aluminum up by 0.62% to $1946.50, copper price up by 2.66% to $7128.50, lead price stood at $1904.50, nickel price up by 1.50% to $16083.00, tin price up by 1.82% to $18710.00, zinc price up by 1.66% to $2669.50, molybdenum price stood at $20393.00, cobalt price stood at $32835.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.





