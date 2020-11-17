Putin comments on domestic political situation in Armenia

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin commented on the domestic political situation in Armenia. ARMENPRESS reports in an interview with Russia-24, President Vladimir Putin said that Armenia is in rather complicated situation and cannot afford organizing domestic political life with the help of the street.

''It does not lead to something good. The division of the public does not result in anything good. It's necessary to consolidate the public, not to divide'', Putin said.