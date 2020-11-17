The situation in Armenia is the domestic issue of that country – Putin

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the situation in Armenia following the signing of the declaration on ending the Nagorno Karabakh war is the domestic issue of that country, ARMENPRESS reports the Russian President told Russia-24.

''As refers to the domestic political situation, it's not our business, it's Armenia's business. Armenia is an independent, sovereign state and has the right to solve its domestic issues in the way it finds necessary'', Putin said.