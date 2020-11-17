Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 November

Status of Nagorno Karabakh is not decided yet, it will be done in the future – Putin

Status of Nagorno Karabakh is not decided yet, it will be done in the future – Putin

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. The status of Nagorno Karabakh is not decided yet, ARMENPRESS reports Russian President Vladimir Putin told Russia-24.

''We have agreed to preserve the status-quo, and it's still necessary to decide what will happen in the future. I think that if favorable conditions are created, relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan are restored, including between the peoples at the social level, they will also create conditions to decide the status of Nagorno Karabakh'', Putin said.





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration