Artsakh’s President receives heads of Russian rescue group

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan received head of Rescue Bodies Department of Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia, Lieutenant-General Igor Kutrovski and Director of the Department of International Activities of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia Vladimir Solovyov, ARMENPRESS reports Harutyunyan wrote on his Facebook page.

‘’Expressing deep support on behalf of the authorities of Artsakh over the expected activities, I mentioned that huge works are expected for ensuring the safe and normal life of the peaceful population following the cessation of the military operations and I expressed confidence that an effective cooperation will be expanded with the partner organization of Artsakh’’, Harutyunyan wrote.