25 observation posts of Russian peacekeepers deployed in Nagorno Karabakh

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Russian peacekeepers have deployed 25 observation posts in Nagorno Karabakh for observing the preservation of the ceasefire. ARMENPRESS reports the statement issued by the Russian Defense Ministry says that the deployment of peacekeepers in Nagorno Karabakh continues in line with the November 10 decree of the Russian President.

Starting from November 10, 162 flights have been carried out to transport peacekeepers and military equipment.

The Russian Defense Ministry informs that the ceasefire regime is preserved along the contact line. The commander of the peacekeeping units is Lieutenant-General Rustam Muradov.