Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 17-11-20

YEREVAN, 17 NOVEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 17 November, USD exchange rate up by 0.24 drams to 497.38 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 1.38 drams to 590.24 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.02 drams to 6.49 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 2.75 drams to 657.83 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 70.16 drams to 30152.89 drams. Silver price up by 0.50 drams to 388.02 drams. Platinum price up by 198.81 drams to 14535.94 drams.