Ombudsmen of Armenia and Artsakh record additional evidence on Azeri war crimes

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. The Human Rights Defenders of Armenia and Artsakh Arman Tatoyan and Artak Beglaryan have recorded additional evidence on Azeri war crimes and crimes against humanity committed during the Artsakh war against peaceful population, including gross violations of the right to life, right to health, property and other rights of ethnic Armenians.

UK Member of the House of Lords Baroness Caroline Cox was present at the joint fact finding mission.

International experts and journalists accompanied Baroness Cox during the visit to Artsakh, the Armenian Human Rights Defender’s Office said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan