Armenia MFA spox denies reports claiming all deputy FMs have resigned

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Deputy foreign ministers of Armenia continue fulfilling their working duties, Spokesperson of the foreign minister Anna Naghdalyan told Armenpress, commenting on the reports which claim that all deputy FMs have submitted resignation letters.

Earlier today deputy foreign minister Shavarsh Kocharyan has been dismissed according to the prime minister’s decision.

On November 16, according to the presidential decree, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has been relieved from the position of Foreign Minister of Armenia.

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan