New Ambassador of Canada presents credentials to Armenia’s President

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Newly-appointed Ambassador of Canada to Armenia Alison Mary LeClaire (residence in Moscow, Russia) presented her credentials to President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

President Sarkissian congratulated the Ambassador on assuming office, wishing productive work. He expressed confidence that the new Ambassador will invest her efforts and capacities to develop the mutually beneficial partnership between Armenia and Canada.

“Despite the geographical distance between our countries, we have great opportunities for cooperation”, the Armenian President told the Canadian Ambassador.

In her turn Ambassador Alison Mary LeClaire said it’s an honor for her to represent Canada in Armenia. “I am looking forward to continue the firm and friendly relations with your country. I would like to state that we are committed to support Armenia in these difficult times”, the Ambassador said.

At the meeting President Sarkissian also touched upon the consequences of the recent Azerbaijani-Turkish military aggression against Artsakh, and the current situation in the country within this context.

