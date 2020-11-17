Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 November

Deputy FM Shavarsh Kocharyan sacked

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has sacked Deputy Foreign Minister Shavarsh Kocharyan a day after firing Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan.

Kocharyan was serving as Deputy FM for more than a decade.

