Artsakh military denies reports claiming Azeri forces attacked Uryan heights

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. The Defense Army of Artsakh is denying media reports claiming that the Azeri forces have ambushed the Uryan heights and that 200 Defense Army servicemen are surrounded at Ghushchyullar.

The Defense Army said these reports are “total disinformation.”

“As we reported earlier today, the ceasefire regime is maintained. We urge you to follow exclusively official news,” the Artsakh military said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan