President of Artsakh visits Lisagor to be sure on reliability of Stepanakert-Berdzor highway

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan visited today Lisagor community of Shushi region to be sure on the reliability of Stepanakert-Berdzor highway, the President said on Facebook.

The President of Artsakh was accompanied by commander of the Russian peacekeeping troops, Lieutenant-General Rustam Muradov.

“I visited Lisagor community of Shushi region together with commander of the Russian peacekeeping troops in Artsakh, Lieutenant-General Rustam Muradov and was personally convinced on the reliability of passability of the Stepanakert-Berdzor highway.

During the visit I talked to the community residents and the military, discussed with them the future programs”, the President of Artsakh said.

On November 9 Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a statement on a full ceasefire and cessation of all military actions in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone since 01:00 Yerevan Time on November 10. Russian peacekeepers are being deployed to Nagorno Karabakh.

