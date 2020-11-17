Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 November

Armenia Security Council Secretary participates in CSTO online meeting

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan participated in the online meeting of the Committee of Secretaries of Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

Grigoryan’s office said he delivered a speech during the discussion of Challenges and Threats to the Collective Security and Counteractions.

Grigoryan briefed his counterparts on the situation in Nagorno Karabakh and underscored Turkey’s negative impact on regional security. He highlighted Russia’s role in establishing peace.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan





