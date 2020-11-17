Kremlin ready to provide clarifications to US, France over Turkey and Karabakh

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has assured that if US and France, as OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, need any clarification over Turkey and Karabakh, they will get it, RIA Novosti reports.

“There is no doubt that if our colleagues of the Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship need clarifications, they will be provided with that. Moreover, currently our diplomatic agencies are holding regular contacts over the Karabakh matters”, Peskov said.

He said the Kremlin would not like to comment on the bilateral relations of the co-chairs with Turkey.



