Armenia to sign contract with Russia on TV broadcasting

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Chairman of Armenia’s Television and Radio Commission Tigran Hakobyan has announced on signing a conrtact with Russia over the broadcasting of Russian TV channels, RIA Novosti reports.

Tigran Hakobyan said an inter-state agreement will be most probably signed with Russia, and one or two public and capital slots (frequencies) will be provided to Russian TV companies.

Considering the applications of TV companies wishing to get a license, Hakobyan stated that the competition has been announced for 25 frequencies. The results will be announced in January.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan